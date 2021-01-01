iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

EWN

48 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The energy department has announced that fuel prices are going up in the month of August.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while diesel will increase by between 54 and 55 cents per litre.

Illuminating paraffin is set to cost 50 cents per litre.

Higher international oil prices and a significantly weaker rand/dollar exchange are the main drivers behind the hike.

But, also levy of 6.58 cents per litre will be implemented into the prices structures of petrol and diesel in line with the Self-Adjusting Slate Mechanism rules effective from the 4th of August 2021.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges South Africans To Get Vaccinated

45 mins ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

Medupi Power Station Receives Commercial Operation Status

47 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 791 New Cases

57 mins ago
1 min read

US Vaccine Donation Arrives In SA

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 528 New COVID-19 Cases

22 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize’s Son Responds To SIU’s Digital Vibes Probe

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 025 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

SIU Seeks To Recover R150m From Digital Vibes

3 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Braces For Third Wave

3 days ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Jobs – Mboweni

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 751 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Commuters Fear Job Losses

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Jacaranda FM Wins Commercial Station Of The Year And Five Other 2021 SA Radio Awards

2 mins ago
4 min read

Greater Accessibility To Education Creates Options Despite Covid Challenges

9 mins ago
4 min read

How Resilient Is SA’s Middle Class In COVID Times?

16 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges South Africans To Get Vaccinated

45 mins ago