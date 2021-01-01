Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

Share with your network!

The energy department has announced that fuel prices are going up in the month of August.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while diesel will increase by between 54 and 55 cents per litre.

Illuminating paraffin is set to cost 50 cents per litre.

Higher international oil prices and a significantly weaker rand/dollar exchange are the main drivers behind the hike.

But, also levy of 6.58 cents per litre will be implemented into the prices structures of petrol and diesel in line with the Self-Adjusting Slate Mechanism rules effective from the 4th of August 2021.

