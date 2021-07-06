Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

Share with your network!

Motorists can expect an increase in petrol prices on Wednesday.



The Department of Energy says Petrol is set to increase by 29 cents a litre of 93 unleaded petrol.

And leaded petrol will increase by 26 cents a litre.

Diesel will see an increase of 42 cents and illuminating paraffin by 36 cents.

Petrol and diesel prices are largely determined by the oil price, as well as rand strength, given that South Africa must buy oil in the US dollar.

