Petrol Price To Drop, Diesel Price Rises From Wednesday

1 hour ago 1 min read

The Minerals Resources and Energy Department has announced an adjustment to the fuel prices.

They are effective from Wednesday.

The department says this is due to local and international factors, including Covid-19.

The price of petrol — both 93 and 95 — will decrease by 12 cents a litre.

Diesel will increase by between 92 and 98 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.49 a litre.

Gas will increase by a maximum of 69 cents a kilogram.

