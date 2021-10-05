iAfrica

Petrol Price To Decrease On Wednesday

EWN

10 mins ago

Petrol is expected to be slightly cheaper on Wednesday.

But diesel users will have to fork out more.

95 unleaded will be a cent cheaper, while 93 unleaded dropped by four cents a litre.

Diesel goes up by 22 cents a litre.

While paraffin users will be paying 32 cents more per litre.

The energy department says higher oil prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate contributed to the increase.

