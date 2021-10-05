Petrol Price To Decrease On Wednesday

Petrol is expected to be slightly cheaper on Wednesday.

But diesel users will have to fork out more.

95 unleaded will be a cent cheaper, while 93 unleaded dropped by four cents a litre.

Diesel goes up by 22 cents a litre.

While paraffin users will be paying 32 cents more per litre.

The energy department says higher oil prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate contributed to the increase.

