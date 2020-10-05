Petrol Price To Decrease By Wednesday

On Wednesday 7 October the price of petrol will decrease by R0.32 per liter.
The price of 93 will decrease by R0.23 per liter. De price of diesel decreases by R0.90 and the price of illuminating paraffin decreases by R1.01.
The price decreases were announced by the Department of Energy on Sunday.
