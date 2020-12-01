Petrol Price Set To Drop At Midnight

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had announced on Friday that the petrol price will drop by 13 cents a litre at midnight.
Diesel users, however, will pay 20 cents more per litre.
All other fuels will be going up too, including paraffin, which will now cost 29 cents more per litre.
Higher oil prices in November are the main reason for the increases.
Inland motorists will be paying R14.46 a litre.
Diesel now costs R12.47.
More Stories
Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration
Gordhan, Mpofu Trade Insults At State Capture Inquiry
2 302 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi
Eastern Cape Government Struggles Against COVID-19 Surge
Moyane To Cross-Examine Gordhan At State Capture Inquiry
World Aids Day Takes Place In Difficult Conditions – Ramaphosa
2 563 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Ethiopian Army Takes Control Of Tigray Capital
Confusion Over Andile Lungisa Parole
3 198 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
COVID-19 Certificates Required To Cross SA Borders – Motsoaledi