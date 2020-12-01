Petrol Price Set To Drop At Midnight

Share with your network!

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had announced on Friday that the petrol price will drop by 13 cents a litre at midnight.

Diesel users, however, will pay 20 cents more per litre.

All other fuels will be going up too, including paraffin, which will now cost 29 cents more per litre.

Higher oil prices in November are the main reason for the increases.

Inland motorists will be paying R14.46 a litre.

Diesel now costs R12.47.

