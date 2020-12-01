iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Petrol Price Set To Drop At Midnight

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had announced on Friday that the petrol price will drop by 13 cents a litre at midnight.

Diesel users, however, will pay 20 cents more per litre.

All other fuels will be going up too, including paraffin, which will now cost 29 cents more per litre.

Higher oil prices in November are the main reason for the increases.

Inland motorists will be paying R14.46 a litre.

Diesel now costs R12.47. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration

5 hours ago
1 min read

Gordhan, Mpofu Trade Insults At State Capture Inquiry

5 hours ago
1 min read

2 302 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

Department Can’t Afford To Pay R20m – Lesufi

1 day ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Government Struggles Against COVID-19 Surge

1 day ago
1 min read

Moyane To Cross-Examine Gordhan At State Capture Inquiry

1 day ago
4 min read

World Aids Day Takes Place In Difficult Conditions – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

2 563 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
3 min read

Ethiopian Army Takes Control Of Tigray Capital

2 days ago
1 min read

Confusion Over Andile Lungisa Parole

2 days ago
1 min read

3 198 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Certificates Required To Cross SA Borders – Motsoaledi

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

World AIDS Day: How South Africa Is Fighting Back

3 mins ago
3 min read

Survey Reveals What Workers Want From The Post COVID Office

7 mins ago
2 min read

Comair Welcomes Customers Back On Board

24 mins ago
4 min read

The Holiday Season Has Arrived – Make Meaningful Gifts Part Of Your Shopping List

33 mins ago