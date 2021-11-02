Petrol Price Increase Shocks SA

The Energy Department has on Monday night announced that petrol is going up by R1.21 at midnight on Tuesday.
Diesel goes up by R1.48.
Illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45.
In a statement on Monday night, the department said: “The rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period 01 October 2021 to 27 October 2021 was 14.8175 compared to 14.5654 during the previous period. This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 15.93 c/l, 15.53 c/l and 15.42 c/l respectively.”
