Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August

The Energy Department says there will be a sizeable reduction in fuel prices in August.
A formal announcement will be made by the end of the week.
At the same time, the process to deregulate petrol prices has begun.
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe published a notice for public comment.
The move will allow retailers to sell fuel at their own prices, up to a specific limit.
The price of petrol has almost doubled since July last year.
The latest increase saw motorists paying over R2 more per litre.
More Stories
Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries
Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair
NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Border Management On The Agenda At ANC’s Weekend Conference
Ramaphosa’s Energy Plan Should Have Deadlines – Maimane
Myeni Pleads Guilty To Defeating The Ends Of Justice
Cost Of Transport, Goods To Surge If New Duties On Vehicle Tyres Are Imposed
SA’s Youth Face Mental Health Crisis
ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries
Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation
There’s Deliberate Sabotage At SA’s Power Stations – Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis