Petrol And Diesel Prices Set To Rise

EWN
1 day ago 1 min read

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase by at least 42c and 36c a litre respectively from Wednesday.

The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard says that South Africa did not benefit from a stronger rand as the price of brent crude continues to rise.

China, which is the world’s largest oil consumer, has opened up its economy after a period of strict lockdown restrictions, pushing up demand.

