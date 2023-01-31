Petrol And Diesel Prices Set To Rise

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase by at least 42c and 36c a litre respectively from Wednesday.
The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard says that South Africa did not benefit from a stronger rand as the price of brent crude continues to rise.
China, which is the world’s largest oil consumer, has opened up its economy after a period of strict lockdown restrictions, pushing up demand.
