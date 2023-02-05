Petro SA, Eskom Working On Cost Of Diesel Solution

Market dynamics and a failure to plan ahead in accordance with a demand forecast form part of some of the reasons Eskom finds itself paying more for diesel.
Petro SA acting CEO Sandisiwe Ncemane says they are working closely with the utility to find a solution to the high cost of diesel.
However, Ncemane says it all boils down to proper planning on the utility’s part.
“The important thing to highlight is that this is a national challenge and it requires that all entities collaborate towards a solution,” Ncemane said.
“I want to assure the public that Petro SA is continuing to work closely with Eskom in finding a solution — not only in the short term but also looking at the medium and long term.”
