Petition Launched To Have SA Removed From UK Travel Red List

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association has launched an online petition to have the UK remove South Africa from its travel red list.

On Friday, the country revised its list removing 8 countries including Egypt and Kenya.

It’s believed South Africa was kept on due to concerns over the presence of the beta variant.

SATSA says the UK government should reconsider or risk damaging its relationships with South Africa

It says the decision is a slap in the face for the tourism sector.

Nearly 40,000 people have already signed the petition.

