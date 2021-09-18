Petition Launched To Have SA Removed From UK Travel Red List

The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association has launched an online petition to have the UK remove South Africa from its travel red list.
On Friday, the country revised its list removing 8 countries including Egypt and Kenya.
It’s believed South Africa was kept on due to concerns over the presence of the beta variant.
SATSA says the UK government should reconsider or risk damaging its relationships with South Africa
It says the decision is a slap in the face for the tourism sector.
Nearly 40,000 people have already signed the petition.
More Stories
SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases
Zuma Rescission Application Denied
State Capture Commission Seeks Another Extension
IEC Ready For Voter Registration Weekend
NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Slams Carl Niehaus
Another Soldier Arrested For Cross-Border Vehicle Smuggling
Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize Dies At 69
SA Reports 4 667 New COVID-19 Cases
Matric Exams to start on 27 October
HSF Wants Court To Set Aside Fraser Decision On Zuma Parole
Judge Hlophe Heads To Court