Peter Magubane, 91, Who Fought Apartheid with His Camera, has Died                                           

This week marked the passing of Peter Magubane, an intrepid South African photographer, who captured the atrocities of apartheid and suffered dearly for his art. A witness to brutal massacres, public indignities, and life-altering politics, he wielded his camera like a gun, often hiding it to prevent detection by the abusers. Mr. Magubane liked to say, that he took to hiding his camera in hollowed-out bread loaves, empty milk cartons or even the Bible, enabling him to shoot pictures clandestinely. He produced images of many of South Africa’s turning points, including the shooting deaths of 69 unarmed demonstrators in Sharpeville in 1960, the Rivonia trial of Nelson Mandela and other leaders of the African National Congress in the early 1960s, and the uprising by high school students in Soweto in 1976. But, when asked by The Guardian in 2015 to single out his best photograph, he chose a more tranquil image. The photograph, from 1956, shows an anonymous Black maid in a beret and apron tending a young white girl on a bench marked with the words “Europeans Only.”

THE NEW YORK TIMES