Persons Trapped Inside Collapsed Durban CBD Building Rescued: Paramedics

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics on Tuesday said that the all people who were trapped inside a collapsed building in the Durban CBD were rescued.

One person died when the veranda of the Noor Chambers building came crashing down earlier on Tuesday morning.

Life EMS operations manager Leon Fourie said that seven people were taken to hospital, while eight others were treated on the scene.

Fourie said that everyone who was trapped inside the building was rescued.

“There is no one at this moment who is trapped inside the building. SAPS Search and Rescue K9 Unit searched the building to make sure we haven’t missed anyone,” he said.

Police and the Department of Employment and Labour were investigating the cause of the collapse.

EWN

