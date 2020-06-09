Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Persons Trapped Inside Collapsed Durban CBD Building Rescued: Paramedics

11 mins ago 1 min read
Persons Trapped Inside Collapsed Durban CBD Building Rescued: Paramedics

Share with your network!

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics on Tuesday said that the all people who were trapped inside a collapsed building in the Durban CBD were rescued.

One person died when the veranda of the Noor Chambers building came crashing down earlier on Tuesday morning.

Life EMS operations manager Leon Fourie said that seven people were taken to hospital, while eight others were treated on the scene.

Fourie said that everyone who was trapped inside the building was rescued.

“There is no one at this moment who is trapped inside the building. SAPS Search and Rescue K9 Unit searched the building to make sure we haven’t missed anyone,” he said.

Police and the Department of Employment and Labour were investigating the cause of the collapse.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

No Need To Panic Buy: Government Says Rumours On Renewed Alcohol Ban Are Fake News

20 mins ago
1 min read

MPs To Discuss New Legislation That Will Revoke Time Limit To Prosecute Serious Offences

26 mins ago
1 min read

1 Dead In Durban CBD Building Collapse

32 mins ago
1 min read

Untu Welcomes Dismissal Of 4 Senior PRASA Officials

38 mins ago
1 min read

1000 SANDF Members Deployed In Western Cape To Assist In COVID-19 Fight

42 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Positive Employees May Not Have To Test Again For Negative Results Before Returning To Work

47 mins ago

You may have missed

3 min read

What Are Antibody Therapies And Who Is Developing Them For COVID-19?

4 mins ago
1 min read

Persons Trapped Inside Collapsed Durban CBD Building Rescued: Paramedics

11 mins ago
2 min read

Coronavirus May Have Spread In Wuhan In August, But China Dismissive

15 mins ago
2 min read

No Need To Panic Buy: Government Says Rumours On Renewed Alcohol Ban Are Fake News

20 mins ago