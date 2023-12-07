Period Poverty is a Shared Experience for Millions across Kenya

An estimated 65% of women and girls in the country can’t afford basic necessities to manage their periods, according to a report from the US Agency for International Development. The half-dozen women and girls whom CNN spoke to in Nairobi say they regularly miss school because of this, a problem widely reported across Kenya. New research suggests that poor air quality could make matters worse. Studies have linked air pollution to an increased risk of endometriosis, a condition that causes tissue like what lines the womb to grow outside of the uterus. Endometriosis can cause severe pain and heavy bleeding during menstruation, among myriad other reproductive health problems.

