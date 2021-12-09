iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic

Coronavirus patients receive oxygen in the Intensive Care Unit of a Hospital in Machakos, Kenya, August 20, 2021.

21 mins ago 1 min read

Mediclinic South Africa on Thursday said although 25% of its COVID-19 patients currently admitted in hospital are vaccinated against the virus, this percentage was not of concern.

The private health group said due to the overall number of adults vaccinated, it showed that the current vaccines gave some protection from the Omicron variant.

For now, it appears the majority of those who are infected only show mild symptoms, but scientists are still studying the data.

This has been echoed by Netcare CEO, Dr Richard Friedland, who confirmed early data on the Omicron variant is encouraging. 

However Friedland says it’s still too early to make firm conclusions.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test

17 mins ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

29 mins ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 19 842 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

39 mins ago
1 min read

NA Fails To Pass Constitutional Amendment To Allow Land Expropriation Without Compensation

22 hours ago
1 min read

ATM Resubmits Motion Of No Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

23 hours ago
1 min read

Government To Hold State Memorial For FW de Klerk

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD

2 days ago
1 min read

Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday

2 days ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Have Vaccine Mandates Matter Concluded Quickly

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test

17 mins ago
1 min read

Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic

21 mins ago
3 min read

Thousands Of Children In KZN Affected By July Unrest, Ongoing Pandemic, Benefit From Zero2Five’s Large Scale Relief Programme

28 mins ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

29 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer