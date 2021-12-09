Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic

Mediclinic South Africa on Thursday said although 25% of its COVID-19 patients currently admitted in hospital are vaccinated against the virus, this percentage was not of concern.

The private health group said due to the overall number of adults vaccinated, it showed that the current vaccines gave some protection from the Omicron variant.

For now, it appears the majority of those who are infected only show mild symptoms, but scientists are still studying the data.

This has been echoed by Netcare CEO, Dr Richard Friedland, who confirmed early data on the Omicron variant is encouraging.

However Friedland says it’s still too early to make firm conclusions.

