People Who Violate Lockdown Regulations Will Be arrested – Cele

Breach lockdown regulations and face arrest.
That’s the word from Police Minister Bheki Cele, who is again cracking the whip.
He was speaking at the National Coronavirus Command Council briefing on Level 4 regulations.
Cele said calls to defy lockdown regulations will simply not be tolerated.
“Reckless calls for mass contravention of the disaster management act have no space in our society.
“I want to emphasise this point — this has been done by some political leaders but also some people from business. ”
The minister said law enforcement authorities will be out and about to enforce the regulations.
He believes the public is starting to realise the risks of not adhering to the law.
“While law enforcement is up to the task, their aim is not to arrest and criminalise people en masse. As a country, we are all wiser to the effect of this deadly virus. We all know the pain and destruction COVID-19 continues to cause for us as a nation, and I am confident there will be more compliance,” the minister said.
Cele said roadblocks have already been set up on the main routes in and out of Gauteng.
Drivers will have to produce permits to pass.
Meanwhile, government is confident it will start vaccinating police force members from next week.
More Stories
Political Parties React To Zuma Sentencing
Delay In School Reopening Would Be Devastating – Motshekga
SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases
Court Orders Arrest of Ex-President Jacob Zuma for Contempt
Health Department Promises Unplaced Intern Doctors Feedback This Week
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital To Partially Reopen
Gauteng Travel For Leisure Prohibited For 14 days
NICD Reports 15 036 New Cases As SA Moves To Level 4
SA Moves To Alert Level 4
Delta Variant More Transmissible – Expert
SA Reports 17 958 New COVID-19 Cases
President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday