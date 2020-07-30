PEC: Masuku, Diko To Be Referred To Integrity Commission Over COVID-19 Corruption Claims

The ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided that Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko have to be referred to the integrity commission over the COVID-19 corruption claims.
Masuku as well as Diko have denied any wrongdoing in the awarding of a tender for personal protective equipment (PPE) to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company owned by Diko’s husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe.
