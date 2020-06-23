Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

PE Gangster Gets Life Sentence For Murder, Attempted Murder

2 hours ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

A Port Elizabeth gangster will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a man and trying to kill a State witness.

Walter Williams (21), who was part of a gang who terrorised Helenvale in 2018, was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

In December 2018, he tried to kill a 17-year-old who was a State witness in a case against an alleged fellow gang member.

In that shooting, two children were shot and wounded.

The next day he killed a man who was sitting and playing cards with friends.

The NPA’s Anelisa Ngcakani said that they welcomed the sentence that had been handed down.

“The Nice Time Boza’s criminal gang dominated the Helenvale area at the time. The acting director for public prosecutions, Mr Livingstone Sakata, congratulated the prosecutor and the investigating team for a job well done.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Bail Must Not Be Granted To Perpetrators Of GBV – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

NPA’s ID Awarded Restraint Order Against Gupta-linked Kubentheran Moodley

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Coronavirus Cases Breach 100,000 Mark

3 hours ago
1 min read

SANTACO Expects Gauteng Members To Resume Operations Today After Shut Down

3 hours ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Due In Court Today For Arms Deal Corruption Case

3 hours ago
1 min read

Suspect In Philippi Teen Amahle Quku’s Murder Expected In Court

3 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Infrastructure Tampering Will Lead To Outages, Eskom Warns Gauteng Residents

2 hours ago
1 min read

PE Gangster Gets Life Sentence For Murder, Attempted Murder

2 hours ago
2 min read

Bail Must Not Be Granted To Perpetrators Of GBV – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

NPA’s ID Awarded Restraint Order Against Gupta-linked Kubentheran Moodley

2 hours ago