Patrick Mujuzi is Turning Used Disposable Diapers into Something Useful

He repurposes their plastic material in eco bricks; the bio-degradable parts are composted into organic manure and used to make seed balls.
SOURCE: DW
He repurposes their plastic material in eco bricks; the bio-degradable parts are composted into organic manure and used to make seed balls.
SOURCE: DW
More Stories
South Africa’s Ruling Party Wants Out of the Rome Statute
Fighting Disrupts Critical Laboratory in Khartoum
Senegal’s Famous Pink Lake Is Losing its Lustre
Are African States Able to Attract Foreign Investment?
Sand Harvestings’ Dire Impact on Uganda’s Rivers and Aquatic Life
Guinea’s Health Services Scramble to Diagnose Fishermen
Burkina Faso’s Grisly Attack Leaves Officials Dazed
Payday’s Do-over in Kigali
Zimbabwe’s “Back Yard Brewers” are Making Fake Alcoholic Spirits to Make Ends Meet
What is the State of Art Criticism and Photographic Writing on the Continent?
Foreign Powers have Rescued Embassy Staff and Nationals Caught in Sudan’s Deadly Fighting
Role Players Change Tack in Fight Against Malaria