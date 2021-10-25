Patricia De Lille Woos Cape Town Voters

Patricia de Lille has been on a charm offensive in Cape Town, where her party could be kingmaker in the city where she was once mayor.
She is the only person to be elected as Cape Town mayor twice, since the formation of the unicity in the year 2000.
However, that was on the ticket of the Democratic Alliance with which she had an acrimonious break-up in 2018.
Now with her Good Party, she is hoping to woo voters disillusioned by the party that has been in control of the city for 15 years.
De Lille says GOOD is a party for all and detests the notion that she’s campaigning for the so-called coloured vote.
