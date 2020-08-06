Pathetic Scenes after a Terror Attack in Cameroon

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says poor roads and the threat of further Boko Haram attacks is preventing it from helping civilians in a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon. The UNHCR says hundreds of displaced people and aid workers are trapped in the camp, which militants attacked over the weekend, killing 17. The U.N. is calling on Cameroon’s military to help. On Tuesday, Cameroon officials, escorted by the military, brought food and humanitarian aid from President Paul Biya. The village and surrounding areas have suffered neglect because of Boko Haram terrorism. Schools, hospitals and some markets have been abandoned and access roads have become dilapidated.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
In Mogadishu, One Name Brings Smiles to People’s Faces
Nigerian App Makes Virtual Missals Possible
Tech Solutions Yield Great Results for Africa’s Small-scale Farmers
Mauritius Faces an Environmental Mess on its Pristine Beaches
African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms
A Booming Black Market for Malaria Vaccine
Harare’s Hardline Response to Dissidence
Rwandan Researchers Make a Disturbing Discovery about Malaria Parasite
Pandemic Forces Malawi to Relook its Prison System
Nigerian Granny on Carpool Duty Lands a Role with Beyoncé
A Baseline Study for African Jellyfish Species
Praia Deports Wanted Colombian Official