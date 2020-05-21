Pastor Chris’ Sermon on Coronavirus Pulled Off Air

Share with your network!

British media regulator Ofcom has imposed sanctions against a channel founded by Nigerian megachurch preacher Chris Oyakhilome for airing “unsubstantiated claims” linking 5G to the coronavirus pandemic. The regulator said while it does not oppose broadcasts airing controversial views or those challenging health authorities, the claims in a sermon aired by Christian channel Loveworld News calling the pandemic a “global cover-up” posed serious health consequences to viewers. The sermon questioned the need for lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus without providing context, according to the Ofcom investigation. Nigeria’s information agency also debunked the popular pastor’s claim that the government imposed movement restrictions in its two cities to allow the installation of the new generation wireless technology, according to a local report. Oyakhilome presides over one of the largest Christian congregations in Africa and the church boasts of having branches in countries and university campuses across five continents.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!