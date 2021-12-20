iAfrica

Party Making Arrangements To Pay ANC Staff – Mashatile

ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile says the cash-strapped governing party is making arrangements to pay staff salaries before Christmas.

The party has been struggling to pay staff for months.

Mashatile says the ANC has asked its members to contribute to solve the problem

