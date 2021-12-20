Party Making Arrangements To Pay ANC Staff – Mashatile

ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile says the cash-strapped governing party is making arrangements to pay staff salaries before Christmas.
The party has been struggling to pay staff for months.
Mashatile says the ANC has asked its members to contribute to solve the problem
More Stories
NSRI On High Alert
Vaccine Is A Sword, Not A Shield – Karim
NICD Reports 15 465 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 20 713 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Give Criminals Hell – Cele
Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS
Hlaudi Motsoeneng Ordered To Pay SABC R11.5m
NICD Reports 24 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Vaccinate Before Travelling – Phaahla
Correctional Services Appeals Zuma’s Medical Parole Ruling
SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail