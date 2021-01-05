iAfrica

Parts of Tigray Go Online

3 mins ago 1 min read

Banking services have resumed in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region for the first time since conflict broke out there on November 4, state-run Fana TV reported on Monday, as the government seeks to restore normality a month after capturing the city. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared victory after seizing Mekelle from the northern Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 28. By mid-December, it was sending civil servants back to work and reopening air space, while some power and telecoms links were restored after a near-total communications blackout. Abiy’s government says the conflict is finished. Ethiopia has a general election scheduled for June 2021 and is drafting a bill to establish an Ethiopian stock market.

