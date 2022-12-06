iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Parts Of Joburg Without Power After Severe Storms

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash
12 hours ago 1 min read

Monday’s severe thunderstorms plunged many areas across Johannesburg into darkness.

City Power says the rains caused damage to electricity infrastructure, flooded transformer chambers and uprooted trees that fell on overhead cables.

It says the Main Delta Intake substation tripped due to an overhead line fault.

The outage is affecting several suburbs in the central, western, and southern parts of the metro.
Teams have been dispatched to investigate and repair.

The utility also says there has been a reported spike in electricity outage calls from frustrated customers.

It adds the number of complaints as well as damaged and flooded roads may delay response times.

City Power has apologised to customers for the inconvenience, and updates will be provided going forward.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Dut And Lenovo Launches Robogirl 2022 To Train Young Female Learners On Coding And Robotics

12 hours ago
2 min read

EFF To Open Racial Discrimination Case With HRC Following Racist CT Pub Incident

12 hours ago
1 min read

NEC Resolves For Ramaphosa To Remain ANC President

12 hours ago
1 min read

Mabuza Implicated In R35bn Land Claim Scam

12 hours ago
1 min read

MPs Vote To Move Phala Phala Debate To Next Week

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Will Not Resign, Spokesperson Says

3 days ago
1 min read

Majodina Says There’s No Reason To Panic

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC NEC To Meet Again On Phala Phala

3 days ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Blackouts From 4pm

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC NEC To Have Emergency Meeting

4 days ago
1 min read

Mantashe Trashes Phala Phala Report

4 days ago
1 min read

President Must Step Down – Outa

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Dut And Lenovo Launches Robogirl 2022 To Train Young Female Learners On Coding And Robotics

12 hours ago
4 min read

Santam Report Reveals Why Customer Experience Reigns Supreme In A Post-Covid South Africa

12 hours ago
4 min read

South Africa’s First Interactive Livestream Mall Is Launched

12 hours ago
2 min read

EFF To Open Racial Discrimination Case With HRC Following Racist CT Pub Incident

12 hours ago

Share