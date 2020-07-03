Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Parly Could’ve Done Better With Prasa, Says Former Scopa Chair Godi

50 seconds ago 1 min read

FILE: Former Scopa chairperson Themba Godi. Picture: GCIS.

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – Former chair of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Themba Godi has on Friday acknowledged that Parliament “could have and should have ” done better when it came to the corruption flagged at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe appeared before the state capture commission of inquiry this week to give his account of corruption at the state-owned entity.

Molefe told the inquiry that he had written to Parliament asking for intervention and even approached the African National Congress’ top six for help.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has questioned why Parliament never took any action.

Godi has admitted that Parliament could have done more: “I must admit, Parliament could and should do better than what it has done. My Scopa members ended up revolting against me, refusing to have oversight with other portfolio committee and find out in most cases that they would actually be defending most departments.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Only Grades R, 6 and 11 To Return To School On Monday – Basic Education Dept

13 mins ago
2 min read

Plato Claims Bulelani Qholani Undressed Himself To Block Being Evicted

21 mins ago
1 min read

Treasury: ‘No Further Action’ To Bailout SAA

27 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry: Montana Accuses Zondo Of Unfairness

31 mins ago
2 min read

SACP: ANC Risks Alienating Its Constituency If It Reinstates VBS Accused

37 mins ago
1 min read

Parts of Soweto, Vaal Without Power Due To Load Reduction – Eskom

42 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Parly Could’ve Done Better With Prasa, Says Former Scopa Chair Godi

51 seconds ago
2 min read

Only Grades R, 6 and 11 To Return To School On Monday – Basic Education Dept

13 mins ago
2 min read

Plato Claims Bulelani Qholani Undressed Himself To Block Being Evicted

21 mins ago
1 min read

Treasury: ‘No Further Action’ To Bailout SAA

27 mins ago