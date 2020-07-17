Parly Commemorates President Nelson Mandela In Virtual Memorial Lecture

Share with your network!

Parliament on Friday commemorated the late Nelson Mandela in a virtual memorial lecture.

The lecture, themed Mandela in Conversation with Palestine, takes place a day before Mandela Day, which marks Madiba’s birthday.

Parliament invited Professor Ran Greenstein of Wits University to give the keynote address with a focus on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Greenstein said it was relevant because the Israeli occupation of Palestine was a form of apartheid.

“Israel is an apartheid state. This concept is defined in international law as an institutionalised regime of systematic oppression or domination by one racial group over another.”

The lecture has coincided with the funeral of Madiba’s daughter Zindzi Mandela who died this week after contracting COVID-19.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli paid tribute to the family.

“But we really send our condolences to the family, friends and comrades around the country and the world for her passing away.”

