Parliamentary Inquiry To Resume Work Into Public Protector’s Fitness

Parliament’s committee looking at whether there are grounds to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office is resuming its work.

The committee paused its work because of a pending Constitutional Court judgment regarding the constitutionality of the rules for removing office bearers of institutions supporting democracy.

The court has ruled that Parliament can continue with the inquiry if Mkhwebane is allowed to have a lawyer during the process.

The inquiry is looking at charges of incompetence and misconduct following a string of questionable findings in Mkhwebane’s reports.

Despite the commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa is the only person responsible for appointing and removing the heads of Chapter Nine Institutions.

