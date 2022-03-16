Parliamentary Inquiry To Resume Work Into Public Protector’s Fitness

Parliament’s committee looking at whether there are grounds to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office is resuming its work.
The committee paused its work because of a pending Constitutional Court judgment regarding the constitutionality of the rules for removing office bearers of institutions supporting democracy.
The court has ruled that Parliament can continue with the inquiry if Mkhwebane is allowed to have a lawyer during the process.
The inquiry is looking at charges of incompetence and misconduct following a string of questionable findings in Mkhwebane’s reports.
Despite the commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa is the only person responsible for appointing and removing the heads of Chapter Nine Institutions.
More Stories
NPA To Prioritise Corruption Cases
Government Slammed For State Of Disaster Extension
Huawei, Government Reach Agreement On Local Staff
NICD Reports 1 461 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Government Expected To Make Decision on State Of Disaster
SABC And SIU Tell Motsoeneng To Pay Back R2.5 Million Paid To SA Musicians
Facebook Could Be Prosecuted In SA
NICD Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
No Further Extensions For Driver’s Licence Renewals – Mamabolo
Migration In SA Has Been A Crisis For More Than A Decade – Motsoaledi
SA Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA Reports 1 571 New COVID-19 Cases