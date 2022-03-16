iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Parliamentary Inquiry To Resume Work Into Public Protector’s Fitness

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

13 hours ago 1 min read

Parliament’s committee looking at whether there are grounds to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office is resuming its work.

The committee paused its work because of a pending Constitutional Court judgment regarding the constitutionality of the rules for removing office bearers of institutions supporting democracy.

The court has ruled that Parliament can continue with the inquiry if Mkhwebane is allowed to have a lawyer during the process.

The inquiry is looking at charges of incompetence and misconduct following a string of questionable findings in Mkhwebane’s reports.

Despite the commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa is the only person responsible for appointing and removing the heads of Chapter Nine Institutions.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NPA To Prioritise Corruption Cases

13 hours ago
1 min read

Government Slammed For State Of Disaster Extension

13 hours ago
1 min read

Huawei, Government Reach Agreement On Local Staff

13 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 461 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

13 hours ago
1 min read

Government Expected To Make Decision on State Of Disaster

2 days ago
1 min read

SABC And SIU Tell Motsoeneng To Pay Back R2.5 Million Paid To SA Musicians

2 days ago
1 min read

Facebook Could Be Prosecuted In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

No Further Extensions For Driver’s Licence Renewals – Mamabolo

2 days ago
1 min read

Migration In SA Has Been A Crisis For More Than A Decade – Motsoaledi

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 571 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Opening Doors For Others, We Can Create A More Equal World

12 hours ago
2 min read

Nando’s Hot Young Designer Launches Call For Entry 2022

12 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Parliamentary Inquiry To Resume Work Into Public Protector’s Fitness

13 hours ago
1 min read

NPA To Prioritise Corruption Cases

13 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer