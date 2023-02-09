iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Parliament Warns Against Disrupting The House

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall, delivering his 6th State of the Nation Address, under the theme “Following up on commitments”. [Photo: GCIS]
2 hours ago 1 min read

Disruptions to the State of the Nation Address on Thursday will not be tolerated.

That is the warning from Parliament ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech.

In the past, the Economic Freedom Fighters have interrupted proceedings.

National Council of Provinces Chair, Amos Masondo, says there are plans to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“We believe we have the tools to deal with the challenge and this, in the main, is constituted in the rules of Parliament,” says Masondo.

“We will use the rules to deal with the situation.”

