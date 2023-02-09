Parliament Warns Against Disrupting The House

Disruptions to the State of the Nation Address on Thursday will not be tolerated.

That is the warning from Parliament ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech.

In the past, the Economic Freedom Fighters have interrupted proceedings.

National Council of Provinces Chair, Amos Masondo, says there are plans to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“We believe we have the tools to deal with the challenge and this, in the main, is constituted in the rules of Parliament,” says Masondo.

“We will use the rules to deal with the situation.”

