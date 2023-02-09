Parliament Warns Against Disrupting The House

Disruptions to the State of the Nation Address on Thursday will not be tolerated.
That is the warning from Parliament ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech.
In the past, the Economic Freedom Fighters have interrupted proceedings.
National Council of Provinces Chair, Amos Masondo, says there are plans to ensure the event runs smoothly.
“We believe we have the tools to deal with the challenge and this, in the main, is constituted in the rules of Parliament,” says Masondo.
“We will use the rules to deal with the situation.”
More Stories
Water Dept Says Load Shedding Severely Impacts Water Supply
Our Nation Is In A Crisis – OUTA
Big Business Wants Tax Relief
EU Invites Ukraine’s Zelenskyy To Brussels Summit
Powerful Earthquake Kills More Than 5,000 In Turkey, Syria
Petro SA, Eskom Working On Cost Of Diesel Solution
Ramaphosa Asks Mabuza To Stay On, For now
Three SA Tourism Board Members Resign Amid Controversial R1bn Hotspur Deal
China Balloon Over U.S. Deflates Hopes For Diplomatic Thaw
Zelenskyy Meets with European Leaders
Eskom Needs More Than Money To Solve Its Problems – Analyst
SA Tourism R1bn Sponsorship Unjustified – Ramaphosa