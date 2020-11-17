Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape

Parliament wants answers about how Shepherd Bushiri and his wife managed to flee South Africa.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will appear before a portfolio committee on Tuesday to explain how they crossed the border without their passports.
eNCA reported that Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri planned their escape and snuck through the Beit Bridge Border post.
The couple allegedly paid officials at the border post.
The Hawks has issued an arrest warrant for the couple and the South African government has started an extradition process.
More Stories
Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision
Western Cape Shaken By 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake
1 245 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Government Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Bushiris
Watch: Jacob Zuma Arrives At Zondo Commission Of Inquiry
Prepare For a COVID-19 Christmas – Mkhize
Government Embarks On Bushiri Extradition Process
1 842 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
I’m Not Running Away From My Trial – Bushiri
2 237 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Ace Magashule Takes Aim At SA Media
2 213 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA