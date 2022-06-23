Parliament To Receive Report In Four Months – Ramaphosa

The full state capture report will be presented to Parliament within the next four months, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa says he will also present his response to its findings and recommendations.

Part 5 of the state capture report was handed over by Commission chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to the president on Wednesday.

“The submission of the final report brings an end to the work of the commission and marks the heavy mandate given to Zondo in January 2018.

“Within four months I will present to Parliament the full report of the Commission together with an indication of my intentions on the implementation of the Commission’s recommendations,” Ramaphosa said.

