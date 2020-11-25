iAfrica

Parliament To Proceed With Disciplinary Hearing Against EFF MPs

1 hour ago 1 min read

Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee will continue with its disciplinary hearing against 16 EFF MPs charged with contempt.

The MPs tried to prevent Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget speech in July last year.

They were removed from the venue.

The disciplinary hearing sat for about an hour on Tuesday before it was adjourned until Wednesday.

The 16 MPs were not present but they sent a letter saying they want to be represented by a lawyer.

They also want a retired judge to preside over the hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 am.

