Parliament To Debate Motion Of No Confidence

The National Assembly is set to debate a motion of no-confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.
The motion was brought by the African Transformation Movement but now the party is heading to the Western Cape High Court to force a secret ballot.
ATM says National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise’s insistence on an open vote is irrational and biased.
The DA and UDM say they will not participate, describing the motion as frivolous.
