Parliament Speaker Receives Objection to Hlophe’s JSC Nomination

Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza has received an objection to the MK Party’s nomination of John Hlophe for the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) from six civil society organizations, including Freedom Under Law, Judges Matter, and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC).

ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli withdrew the party’s motion to nominate MPs to the JSC, citing the need for further discussion. The organizations emphasized the importance of nominating individuals who uphold constitutional democracy.

Hlophe, who was the first judge president to be impeached by Parliament, has made a surprise return as the MK party’s parliamentary leader. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed receipt of the correspondence and said the speaker will respond in due course.

The final list of nominees for the JSC will be published in the order paper before Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting, which will also see the election of NCOP members to the Pan-African Parliament and chairpersons for key oversight committees.