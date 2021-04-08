Parliament Names MPs For Public Protector Probe

Parliament has finalised its list of people who will probe Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s possible removal from office.
The 26 committee members come from the 14 parties with seats in the National Assembly.
Eleven people will be voting members, while the other 15 will be non-voting.
Voting members include the ANC’s Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the DA’s Leon Schreiber, the EFF’s Julius Malema, the IFP’s Zandile Majozi and the Freedom Front Plus’s Cornelius Mulder.
The inquiry comes after Mkhwebane lost a string of legal battles based on her decisions in important cases.
According to Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, parties were given until 31 March to submit names for the committee, made public in the parliamentary papers.
“The establishment of this committee follows the national assembly’s adoption of the panel of experts report that recommended that a committee of this nature be established,” says Mothapo.
The committee will elect its chairperson at its first meeting.
More Stories
IEC On Track For Local Government Elections
Ivermectin Can Now Be Prescribed Legally
SA Reports 756 New COVID-19 Cases
AstraZeneca Benefits Outweigh Risks – Madhi
SARS Eyes Offshore Wealth
Oracle Threatens Eskom Withdrawal
SA Reports 437 New COVID-19 Cases
Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday
Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter
Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls
Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile
SA Records 452 New COVID-19 Cases