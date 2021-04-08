iAfrica

Parliament Names MPs For Public Protector Probe

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Parliament has finalised its list of people who will probe Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s possible removal from office.

The 26 committee members come from the 14 parties with seats in the National Assembly.

Eleven people will be voting members, while the other 15 will be non-voting.

Voting members include the ANC’s Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the DA’s Leon Schreiber, the EFF’s Julius Malema, the IFP’s Zandile Majozi and the Freedom Front Plus’s Cornelius Mulder.

The inquiry comes after Mkhwebane lost a string of legal battles based on her decisions in important cases.

According to Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, parties were given until 31 March to submit names for the committee, made public in the parliamentary papers.

“The establishment of this committee follows the national assembly’s adoption of the panel of experts report that recommended that a committee of this nature be established,” says Mothapo.

The committee will elect its chairperson at its first meeting.

