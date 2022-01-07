Parliament Fire, July Riots ‘Not Unconnected’ – Nzimande

South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary Blade Nzimande claims there is a link between the fire at the parliamentary precinct and the attack on the Constitutional Court building.

Addressing the 27th anniversary of the late Joe Slovo‘s death in Soweto on Thursday, the SACP leader urged members of the tripartite alliance to defend democracy.

Nzimande believes that the looting in July last year is also somehow connected to the current attacks on national key points.

