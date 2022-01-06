iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report

@Abramjee

17 mins ago 1 min read

A report by the City of Cape Town has revealed that the automated fire doors in Parliament were already open when the fire started, making it impossible to contain.

Speaking to CapeTalks’s John Maytham, Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith said that there were a number of reasons why the doors were not properly closed.

“The fire doors are in passages and corridors where presumably people need to pass through and so instead of having to difficulty in opening or closing those, some of them were simply latched and that meant that when the fire came they didn’t do their job of denying the fire access to further areas and there’s a lot of fuel load in those halls, buildings and rooms, a lot of wood paneling and thick carpets… otherwise, lots of things that could burn,” Smith said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

32 seconds ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

5 mins ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

28 mins ago
Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

22 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

22 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed

2 days ago
1 min read

Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula

2 days ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

2 days ago
1 min read

Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

32 seconds ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

5 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report

17 mins ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

28 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer