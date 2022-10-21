Parliament Defends Electoral Amendment Bill

Parliament is defending the Electoral Amendment Bill.
The Home Affairs Committee says there was sufficient public participation in the process.
The controversial changes were passed by the National Assembly on Thursady.
Civil Society had been calling on MPs to reject the bill.
They say it infringes on the constitutional rights of citizens.
