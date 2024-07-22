Parliament Considers Using Madiba’s Funeral Dome as Temporary Chamber

Parliament is exploring the use of the dome structure from Nelson Mandela’s funeral in Qunu over a decade ago as a temporary chamber. On Monday, Parliament convened for the first time in a tent set up in a parking lot across from the main building, due to the lack of a suitable venue for all 400 members since the fire that destroyed part of the Parliament building two years ago.

During the budget presentation of R4.4 billion, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza revealed that she had discussed with Public Works Minister Dean Mcpherson the possibility of relocating the dome to Cape Town. The Treasury has allocated R3.2 billion to Parliament, including R500 million for restoring the fire-damaged buildings, with additional funds from savings and previous allocations for the rebuilding project.

Didiza emphasized the urgency of having a permanent meeting space, stating, “Not having a permanent chamber is hampering our work. We are engaging with the Ministry of Defence to transport and reconstruct the dome here so we can have a functional space for Parliament.”

Currently stored in Pretoria, the dome’s condition remains unknown and will require transport and assembly by the defence force. Meanwhile, Parliament has utilized the Cape Town City Hall, convention centres, and other venues for its sessions and events.