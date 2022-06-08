Parliament Considering Ramaphosa Allegations

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she’s waiting for legal advice and investigations before Parliament can act on the accusations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mapisa-Nqakula was referring to a criminal complaint lodged by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.
He accuses the president of failing to report a theft at his farm, and kidnapping and bribing suspects.
Ramaphosa denies this.
“The president is not a member of Parliament but he’s accountable to Parliament. I’ve since received letters from ATM and UDM with proposals made.
“There’s also questions from the EFF for the president to give information on what really happened at the farm. Those matters are before me.”
More Stories
UAE Confirms Gupta Extradition Process Underway
Zuma To Pursue Private Prosecution Of Adv Billy Downer
NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases
Presidential Protection Unit Head Knew About Robbery – Cele
Ramaphosa To Appear Before ANC Integrity Commission
Justice Department To Start With Gupta Extradition Process
NICD Reports 726 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
eThekwini R100 Rural Flat Tax Slammed
Fuel Price Relief Is Unsustainable – Ramaphosa
COVID-19 Infections Increase By 1 127 In South Africa
Southgate Defiant After Hungary Fans Boo Taking The Knee
I’m Focusing On Rebuilding SA – Ramaphosa