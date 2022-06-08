iAfrica

Parliament Considering Ramaphosa Allegations

3 hours ago

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she’s waiting for legal advice and investigations before Parliament can act on the accusations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mapisa-Nqakula was referring to a criminal complaint lodged by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

He accuses the president of failing to report a theft at his farm, and kidnapping and bribing suspects.

Ramaphosa denies this.

“The president is not a member of Parliament but he’s accountable to Parliament. I’ve since received letters from ATM and UDM with proposals made.

“There’s also questions from the EFF for the president to give information on what really happened at the farm. Those matters are before me.”

