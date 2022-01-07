Parliament Considering Alternative Venues For SONA, Budget

The work of Parliament will go on despite a devastating fire that’s gutted all its key chambers.
Officials are already inspecting city venues to host next month’s State of the Nation Address and the tabling of the national budget.
This after the ANC Parliamentary caucus backtracked on rebuffing offers from the mayor, calling them a political ploy.
African National Congress parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that while the investigation continued the inspection of possible sites including the Cape Town International Convention Centre:
“This inspection follows the offer by the provincial government of the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town for use of these venues for both the State of the Nation Address and the Budget speeches. The approved venues for this purpose will be announced once the decision is made by the presiding officers.”
