Parliament Committee To Oversee Response

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address both houses of Parliament on the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

An ad-hoc committee to oversee disaster relief will also be set up.

The committee will be made up of 11 National Assembly and nine National Council of Provinces members.

The committee, according to the order paper, will engage all relevant government departments and entities to assess the overall impact of the damage as well as relief measures by government.

The committee will also oversee the response and implementation of the relief measures by government.

It will have to compile a report on its work by 30 November.

The President is expected to address the joint sitting at 2pm.

The devastating floods have cost over 400 lives and left billions of rands worth of damage to infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

