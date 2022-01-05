iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

@Abramjee

2 hours ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town, it’s firefighters and volunteers have been commended for their help to stop the fire at Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she’d been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and assistance for workers.

“Were it not for Cape Town’s firefighters, Parliament would not have survived,” she said.

That was the message from Mapisa-Nqakula, who thanked those who’d helped and offered up alternative venues to house parliamentarians.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was especially thanked for offering the use of the city’s facilities.

He said that in times of crisis, it was important to work together.

Meanwhile, organisations like the South African Red Cross Society and religious groups have been visiting firefighters on duty, assisting and donating refreshments where possible.

Provincial Safety and Security Head JP Smith said that this was a reflection of a caring city.Officials have also conveyed their appreciation to the police, metro cops and traffic officers.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

2 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed

1 day ago
1 min read

Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene

1 day ago
1 min read

If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula

1 day ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

1 day ago
1 min read

Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

2 days ago
1 min read

Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot

2 days ago
1 min read

Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille

3 days ago

You may have missed

Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

2 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

2 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer