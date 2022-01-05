Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

The City of Cape Town, it’s firefighters and volunteers have been commended for their help to stop the fire at Parliament.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she’d been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and assistance for workers.
“Were it not for Cape Town’s firefighters, Parliament would not have survived,” she said.
That was the message from Mapisa-Nqakula, who thanked those who’d helped and offered up alternative venues to house parliamentarians.
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was especially thanked for offering the use of the city’s facilities.
He said that in times of crisis, it was important to work together.
Meanwhile, organisations like the South African Red Cross Society and religious groups have been visiting firefighters on duty, assisting and donating refreshments where possible.
Provincial Safety and Security Head JP Smith said that this was a reflection of a caring city.Officials have also conveyed their appreciation to the police, metro cops and traffic officers.
More Stories
Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo
I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed
Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene
If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula
Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi
Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT
Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot
Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire
NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille