Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

The City of Cape Town, it’s firefighters and volunteers have been commended for their help to stop the fire at Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she’d been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and assistance for workers.

“Were it not for Cape Town’s firefighters, Parliament would not have survived,” she said.

That was the message from Mapisa-Nqakula, who thanked those who’d helped and offered up alternative venues to house parliamentarians.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was especially thanked for offering the use of the city’s facilities.

He said that in times of crisis, it was important to work together.

Meanwhile, organisations like the South African Red Cross Society and religious groups have been visiting firefighters on duty, assisting and donating refreshments where possible.

Provincial Safety and Security Head JP Smith said that this was a reflection of a caring city.Officials have also conveyed their appreciation to the police, metro cops and traffic officers.

