Parliament Clears Mkhize Of Contravening Its Code Of Ethics

Photo Credit: GCIS

8 mins ago 1 min read

Parliament clears former health minister Zweli Mkhize of contravening its Code of Ethics.

The Executive Ethics committee says he cannot be held liable for his adult son benefiting from Digital Vibes contract.

The committee also finds that Mkhize did not personally benefit from Digital Vibes.

It says it has closed the complaint lodged by the DA against Mkhize.

