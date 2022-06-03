Parliament Approves Amendments To Child Justice Act

Parliament has approved amendments to the regulations of the Child Justice Act.
Proposed amendments include increasing the minimum age of criminal capacity from 10 to 12-years-old.
Prosecutors would no longer have to consider the cognitive ability of a child when determining whether to prosecute them.
And the criminal capacity of a child would only be addressed during a plea and trial in a child justice court.
Meanwhile, Parliament has decided against proceeding with reports on the National Health Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management Amendment Bill.
