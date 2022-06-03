iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Parliament Approves Amendments To Child Justice Act

53 mins ago 1 min read

Parliament has approved amendments to the regulations of the Child Justice Act.

Proposed amendments include increasing the minimum age of criminal capacity from 10 to 12-years-old.

Prosecutors would no longer have to consider the cognitive ability of a child when determining whether to prosecute them.

And the criminal capacity of a child would only be addressed during a plea and trial in a child justice court.

Meanwhile, Parliament has decided against proceeding with reports on the National Health Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management Amendment Bill.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Presidency Questions Fraser’s Motives And Timing Of Case Against Ramaphosa

45 mins ago
1 min read

No Clarity On Whether Comair Flights Will Resume Soon

50 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 970 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

60 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Comment On Fraser Matter In Due Course

22 hours ago
1 min read

Marikana Miners Want Ramaphosa To Unconditionally Apologise

22 hours ago
1 min read

Other Airlines Vow Not To Inflate Prices After Comair Suspension

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 647 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Energy Department Warns That Fuel Price Hikes Are Here To Stay

2 days ago
1 min read

Comair Voluntarily Suspends Flights

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Reduction Not Enough – Cosatu

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 809 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
3 min read

EU Bows To Hungarian Demands To Agree Russian Oil Ban

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Standard Bank’s Commitment To Climate Transition In An African Context

52 seconds ago
1 min read

Presidency Questions Fraser’s Motives And Timing Of Case Against Ramaphosa

45 mins ago
1 min read

No Clarity On Whether Comair Flights Will Resume Soon

50 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Approves Amendments To Child Justice Act

53 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer