Parker ‘Shell-Shocked’ After Bournemouth Thrashed By Liverpool

REUTERS/Phil Noble

9 seconds ago 1 min read

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker said he was left “shell-shocked” after his newly promoted team suffered a record-equalling defeat in the Premier League as Liverpool beat them 9-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino scored two goals each and other Liverpool players also chipped in as Bournemouth picked up their third consecutive league defeat this season. read more

Bournemouth have now conceded more goals (16) in their first four games of a Premier League season than any other side in the competition’s history.

“It goes without saying it is a really humbling experience. I am pretty shell-shocked,” said Parker, whose team are back in the top flight following a two-year absence.

“I am not that surprised given the level here is far greater than we have. I am not making an excuse, some of the goals were our own doing. I feel sorry for the fans. I feel sorry for the players because we are ill-equipped at this level.”

Parker said Liverpool were “ruthless” and that Bournemouth players were left “searching for oxygen” at times.

“This is the toughest day, as a player and certainly as a coach. The touchline today was pretty painful and I could sense it was painful for the players as well. They need some help.”

Bournemouth, who are 16th in the table, next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Wednesday.

Reuters

