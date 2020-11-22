iAfrica

Parker Refuses To Blame Cavaleiro As Fulham Pay Penalty Again

Photo Credit: Reuters/John Sibley

12 mins ago 2 min read

Fulham manager Scott Parker said his team have a problem with taking penalties but refused to blame winger Ivan Cavaleiro for missing one in Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League home loss to Everton.

Cavaleiro, 27, who took up spot kick duties after Ademola Lookman’s poor effort in the defeat at West Ham United last time out and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s miss earlier this season, slipped and sent his kick over the bar in the second half.

Fulham have missed five of their last eight penalties in the league and Parker suggested there could be a new face to take up the responsibility from Portugal forward Cavaleiro.

“You couldn’t have written it when he slipped and missed,” Parker told reporters. “There is no denying we have an issue with penalties. We’ll keep working and training to see who is the best to take them.

“All I can say is over the last 10 days, we’ve put things in place. Ivan is an exceptional penalty taker. Last time I was angry, today — these things can happen.”

Parker was happy with the second-half as Fulham pulled a goal back through substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek to make it 3-2 after Cavaleiro’s miss but said there was room for improvement as they remain fourth-bottom with four points from nine games.

“We can cause teams problems and be successful but we have deficiencies,” the 40-year-old added. “It’s a young team and we need to drill the message home. We’ve built a bond and we’re doing everything in our power to keep improving.”

Reuters

