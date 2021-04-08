Paris Comes Clean about How it Handled the Rwandan Genocide

The French government on Wednesday ordered the opening up of significant state archives concerning the genocide in Rwanda, on the 27th anniversary of the start of the slaughter that still casts a shadow over France. The archives concern the work of former president Francois Mitterrand and his prime minister Edouard Balladur between 1990 and 1904 when the genocide began, according to a statement issued in France’s official journal which publishes government decrees. Many of the documents – which include diplomatic telegrams and confidential notes – were sources for a long-awaited report by historians published late last month over France’s role in the genocide. The genocide saw around 800,000 people slaughtered, mainly from the ethnic Tutsi minority, between April and July of 1994.
SOURCE: EWN
More Stories
Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter
A Clean Up of Lagos’ Beach
An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa
Zambian Aviation Authority to Investigate Unexpected Landing of Ethiopian Airlines Plane
The Bizarre Case of How this Woman Was Blamed for the Suez Blockade
Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack
Why it’s Important to Return Looted Artifacts
Sweeping Reforms made by Tanzania’s New President
Fruitless Talks about the Grand Renaissance Dam
Kenyans Take to the Socials to Ask the IMF Not to Give Out Any More Debt
Movie Actress Reclaims her African Name
Solar Leasing Firm Powers Cold Storage Facility in Zimbabwe