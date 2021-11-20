Parents Urged To Be Vigilant As School Kidnappings Rise

With the recent spike in kidnappings involving school children, the Basic Education Department is warning parents, teachers and drivers to be extra vigilant when dropping children off at school.
On Friday morning, an 18-year-old Sandringham High School pupil narrowly escaped being kidnapped and a grade-five pupil is still missing after being snatched outside her Mayfair school earlier this week.
According to the latest crime stats, at least 2,000 kidnappings have been reported between July and September this year across the country.
