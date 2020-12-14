iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Parents Pray for Hundreds of Students Kidnapped in Nigeria’s Katsina

Police members are deployed after gunmen abducted students from the all-boys Government Science School in Kankara, Nigeria, December 13 2020. REUTERS / Afolabi Sotunde

26 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Parents converged on a secondary school in Nigeria’s northwestern Katsina state on Sunday, begging authorities to save hundreds of boys abducted by gunmen. 

The army had exchanged fire with a gang that took the students from the all-boys Government Science school in Kankara, a spokesman for the president said on Saturday night, but parents on Sunday said they had heard little more on the fate of their children.

Abubakar Lawal came from Zaria, a city 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Kanara, after learning that two of his three sons at the school were among the missing. 

“From yesterday I was here, praying that the almighty Allah should rescue our people,” he said outside the dusty school grounds. 

One of his missing sons, 17-year-old Buhari, was named after President Muhammadu Buhari, a native of Katsina state. Anas, 16, was also missing. Lawal said the school principal addressed parents, telling them to pray. 

Murja Mohammed, whose son was taken, begged authorities for help. 

“If it’s not government that will help us, we have no power to rescue our children,” she told Reuters. 

The president’s office declined to comment, referring queries to the police. Military and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Some boys seen by Reuters said they had escaped from the forest where the gunmen took them, but it was not immediately clear how many remained in captivity or what the group wanted. 

Attacks by armed gangs, widely referred to as bandits, are common throughout northwestern Nigeria. The groups typically attack civilians, stealing or kidnapping them for ransom. Islamist militants, who attack security and civilian targets, are more common in the northeastern part of the country. 

There is growing anger with the precarious security situation in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation. Late last month, Islamist militants killed scores of farmers in northeastern Borno state, beheading some of them. 

This latest attack comes just six years after 276 girls were kidnapped from their Chibob dormitory. At the time, the hashtag #BringBackourGirls was circulated widely around the world. However, about 100 of those girls are still missing.

VOA News

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ghanaian Voters Re-Elect President Nana Akufo-Addo

4 days ago
3 min read

Britain Makes Final Preparations For First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccinations

6 days ago
2 min read

Brexit Crunch Time As EU And UK Still Divided Over Trade Deal

7 days ago
3 min read

Ethiopian Army Takes Control Of Tigray Capital

2 weeks ago
3 min read

US Agency Ascertains Biden As Winner, Lets Transition Begin

3 weeks ago
4 min read

Moderna: Trial Shows Coronavirus Vaccine More Than 94% Effective

4 weeks ago
3 min read

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective In Trials

1 month ago
6 min read

Biden Moves Quickly On US Government Transition

1 month ago
2 min read

Joe Biden Projected To Win US Presidential Election

1 month ago
4 min read

Biden Confident Of Impending Election Victory

1 month ago
4 min read

US Presidential Election Remains Undecided

1 month ago
4 min read

No Winner Yet, But Biden’s Lead Grows In US Presidential Election

1 month ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Kruger Shalati: the Train on the Bridge is Officially Open

6 mins ago
1 min read

Bonang Matheba Wins ‘Women of the Year’ at GQ Award Ceremony

11 mins ago
2 min read

SPAR Carols by Candlelight Raise Over R300 000 For Mzansi’s Most Vulnerable

17 mins ago
2 min read

Parents Pray for Hundreds of Students Kidnapped in Nigeria’s Katsina

26 mins ago